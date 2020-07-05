1437 Pine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

A Must See 3 Bedroom Rental - Property Id: 253961



A must see home ready for move in! This home offers new ceramic tile flooring in living room, dining area, kitchen, bathroom and laundry room (with washer and dryer) to include a 1 car garage. There is carpeting in the bedrooms, an eat in kitchen that opens up to the living room & ample cabinet & pantry space. The kitchen has a beautiful backsplash layout with a new stainless steel refrigerator. No space was sacrificed on the full-sized utility room! The master bedroom is spacious enough for a queen sized bed & features french doors leading out to the back patio! Great backyard space perfect for small get-together's.

Property Id 253961



