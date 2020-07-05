All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:38 AM

1437 Pine Lane

1437 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Pine Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
A Must See 3 Bedroom Rental - Property Id: 253961

A must see home ready for move in! This home offers new ceramic tile flooring in living room, dining area, kitchen, bathroom and laundry room (with washer and dryer) to include a 1 car garage. There is carpeting in the bedrooms, an eat in kitchen that opens up to the living room & ample cabinet & pantry space. The kitchen has a beautiful backsplash layout with a new stainless steel refrigerator. No space was sacrificed on the full-sized utility room! The master bedroom is spacious enough for a queen sized bed & features french doors leading out to the back patio! Great backyard space perfect for small get-together's.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253961
Property Id 253961

(RLNE5674010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Pine Lane have any available units?
1437 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Pine Lane have?
Some of 1437 Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 1437 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 1437 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1437 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.

