Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 E Robert Street

1431 E Robert St · No Longer Available
Location

1431 E Robert St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean & Spacious 3/2 Duplex Home Featuring: Living Room, Dining Area, Open Kitchen w/ Tile Counter-Tops, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer/Dryer Connection, Master Bedroom, Master Bath, Master Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fans, New Paint Throughout, BRAND NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring, and Private Fenced Yard

Available NOW~ Apply TODAY

View complete walk-through video at http://youtu.be/VJaqogjbzjM
View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

1431 E Robert Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Updated Duplex Home Featuring:
1050 Sq.Ft (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Ceiling Fans
Laundry Room
Full Size Washer/ Dryer Connection
NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring
NEW FULL Paint Throughout
Master Bedroom
Master Walk-In Closet
Master Bathroom
Central Heat & Air
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Fort worth Location:
Easy Access to I-35
Near Cobb Park
Minutes to Hospital District
Minutes to Downtown

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 E Robert Street have any available units?
1431 E Robert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 E Robert Street have?
Some of 1431 E Robert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 E Robert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1431 E Robert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 E Robert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 E Robert Street is pet friendly.
Does 1431 E Robert Street offer parking?
No, 1431 E Robert Street does not offer parking.
Does 1431 E Robert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 E Robert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 E Robert Street have a pool?
No, 1431 E Robert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1431 E Robert Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1431 E Robert Street has accessible units.
Does 1431 E Robert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 E Robert Street has units with dishwashers.

