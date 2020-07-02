Amenities

Clean & Spacious 3/2 Duplex Home Featuring: Living Room, Dining Area, Open Kitchen w/ Tile Counter-Tops, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer/Dryer Connection, Master Bedroom, Master Bath, Master Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fans, New Paint Throughout, BRAND NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring, and Private Fenced Yard



1431 E Robert Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104



Updated Duplex Home Featuring:

1050 Sq.Ft (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Ceiling Fans

Laundry Room

Full Size Washer/ Dryer Connection

NEW Vinyl Plank Flooring

NEW FULL Paint Throughout

Master Bedroom

Master Walk-In Closet

Master Bathroom

Central Heat & Air

Private Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Fort worth Location:

Easy Access to I-35

Near Cobb Park

Minutes to Hospital District

Minutes to Downtown



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.