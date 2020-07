35 West at Champions Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed alarm system clubhouse game room internet access yoga

Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design. We offer all the high-end extras that you expect from a contemporary community, including a resort swimming pool, sleek fitness center, and dog park. But you’ll find something else – upscale rustic-chic charm and a true sense of homegrown coziness.



It’s the perfect blend of smooth modern style and authentic farmhouse appeal – all in a location that feels off-the-beaten-path, but isn’t. We’re surrounded by amazing shopping and dining, right off Interstate 35 and Highway 114. Tanger Outlets and the Texas Motor Speedway are our neighbors. Commuting is a breeze – and life is carefree at our luxury apartments in Fort Worth. Slip off your shoes and stay awhile.