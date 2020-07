Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Complete remodel on beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home, New high efficiency AC Heat, waterproof luxury vinyl flooring, new stainless appliances, New granite counter tops. all new baths. All new paint. Stucco home with a red tile roof. Property backs onto greenbelt land so no neighbors behind you! Great sized back yard with covered concrete patio area and privacy fencing. Burleson ISD, close to I-35W for commuting to metroplex.