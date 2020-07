Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open and inviting 3 bedroom with flex with french doors room upfront. Kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and counter top space, granite, an island, breakfast bar, decorative lighting, skylight. Living room has fireplace. Master bedroom is seperate from the other two bedrooms. Large covered front porch over looking water. covered porch in back yard as well.