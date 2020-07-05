1321 Zanna Grace Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great house! Spacious One Story split floor plan home in Sendera Ranch! Offering 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms 2 car garage and a good size backyard. This Open floor plan has no bedrooms that shares a wall. GIANT living area with fire place that is easily seen from the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features plenty of counter tops and storage with an island and pantry! Owner suite is big enough for a king size bed and has an en-suite with garden tub, stand up shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet! Enjoy a cup of coffee under the covered back patio with beautiful landscaping. This neighborhood is close to schools, parks, and plenty of neighborhood amenities just minutes away from North Fort Worth.