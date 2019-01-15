13149 Palancar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

KELLER ISD!! Hurry! This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an office is available for immediate move in! Terrific split bedroom floorplan with perfect flow for entertaining. Speaking of entertaining! Get ready for cook outs hosted at your new home because you are going to love the deck, arbor and yard!

Then this winter cozy up by the fireplace to stay warm. The gorgeous granite and stainless steel and black appliances make it easy to enjoy this well lite kitchen. Esp with the fantastic skylight over the island. The kids can sit at the breakfast bar and there is still plenty of room in the breakfast room for a large table.

Window treatments and blinds that are present can stay if you wish.