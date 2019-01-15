All apartments in Fort Worth
13149 Palancar Drive
13149 Palancar Drive

13149 Palancar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13149 Palancar Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
KELLER ISD!! Hurry! This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an office is available for immediate move in! Terrific split bedroom floorplan with perfect flow for entertaining. Speaking of entertaining! Get ready for cook outs hosted at your new home because you are going to love the deck, arbor and yard!
Then this winter cozy up by the fireplace to stay warm. The gorgeous granite and stainless steel and black appliances make it easy to enjoy this well lite kitchen. Esp with the fantastic skylight over the island. The kids can sit at the breakfast bar and there is still plenty of room in the breakfast room for a large table.
Window treatments and blinds that are present can stay if you wish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13149 Palancar Drive have any available units?
13149 Palancar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13149 Palancar Drive have?
Some of 13149 Palancar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13149 Palancar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13149 Palancar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13149 Palancar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13149 Palancar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13149 Palancar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13149 Palancar Drive offers parking.
Does 13149 Palancar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13149 Palancar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13149 Palancar Drive have a pool?
No, 13149 Palancar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13149 Palancar Drive have accessible units?
No, 13149 Palancar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13149 Palancar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13149 Palancar Drive has units with dishwashers.

