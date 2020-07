12732 NORTHERN PINE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

KELLER SCHOOLS! TIMBERCREEK & RIDGEVIEW! FRESH PAINT. NEW CEILING FANS IN MASTER, DEN, 2 BEDROOMS. FAUX WOOD FLOORS IN FORMALS AND BREAKFAST RM. UPGRADED BIRCH CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS,SUBWAY TILED BACKSPLASH,BLACK APPLS., BUILT IN DESK IN KITCHEN. FORMAL DINING. 3 WAY SPLIT ,MASTER BEDROOM AT BACK. SEP SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB, WALK IN CLOSET. FOURTH BEDROOM WOULD MAKE A GREAT OFFICE. TILED FLRS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. appl. fee $45 per person 18+. Copy of driver's license,3 pay stubs. Go online to fill out appl under leases.