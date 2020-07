Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Immaculate rental! 4 bedroom (or 3 bedrooms and a study with French doors). Large master suite with sitting area. Kitchen overlooks family living room and has corian counters, walk in pantry! Nice sized rooms all including the utility! Split master for quiet enjoyment. Large back yard with very nice patio area. Clean and ready for July 16th move in! Nothing nicer or better price than this nice property! Keller ISD - Priced right!