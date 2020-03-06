All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1252 E Mulkey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1252 E Mulkey St
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:59 PM

1252 E Mulkey St

1252 East Mulkey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1252 East Mulkey Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has been recently updated and has 2 living areas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 E Mulkey St have any available units?
1252 E Mulkey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1252 E Mulkey St currently offering any rent specials?
1252 E Mulkey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 E Mulkey St pet-friendly?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1252 E Mulkey St offer parking?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St does not offer parking.
Does 1252 E Mulkey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 E Mulkey St have a pool?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St does not have a pool.
Does 1252 E Mulkey St have accessible units?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 E Mulkey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 E Mulkey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 E Mulkey St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University