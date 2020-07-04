1248 Goodland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath DR Horton home convenient to 820 in Terrace Landing. No wasted space. Living area has custom fireplace, ceiling fan, and art niche; covered patio off dining area leads to large backyard; Kitchen is pristine with 40 in cabinets, appliances to include gas cooktop, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and disposal. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, large master split from other bedrooms, dual sinks and large walk in closet with added shelving and cabinets; home has been meticulously maintained. Pets considered upon request. Call agent for appointment to view.