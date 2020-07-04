All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1248 Goodland Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1248 Goodland Terrace
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:58 AM

1248 Goodland Terrace

1248 Goodland Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1248 Goodland Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Terrace Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath DR Horton home convenient to 820 in Terrace Landing. No wasted space. Living area has custom fireplace, ceiling fan, and art niche; covered patio off dining area leads to large backyard; Kitchen is pristine with 40 in cabinets, appliances to include gas cooktop, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave, and disposal. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, large master split from other bedrooms, dual sinks and large walk in closet with added shelving and cabinets; home has been meticulously maintained. Pets considered upon request. Call agent for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Goodland Terrace have any available units?
1248 Goodland Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Goodland Terrace have?
Some of 1248 Goodland Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Goodland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Goodland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Goodland Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Goodland Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Goodland Terrace offer parking?
No, 1248 Goodland Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Goodland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Goodland Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Goodland Terrace have a pool?
No, 1248 Goodland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Goodland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1248 Goodland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Goodland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 Goodland Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University