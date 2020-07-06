1221 Belle Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice town home in the sought after Buntings Addition. Huge master bed and bath upstairs as well as one downstairs. Wet bar in the large living area. Lovely kitchen that opens up to the living area with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Nice patio for sitting outside and gated small yard space. Great quiet neighborhood!