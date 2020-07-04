12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 4 bedroom, Single story home in sought after Keller ISD! Open & Bright floor plan with beautiful laminate wood floors in common areas, master bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms. Nice size kitchen opens up to the family room with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, pantry, breakfast nook w window seating. Master with separate shower, nice tub, WIC & dual sinks. Landlord pays for HOA and will provide Refrigerator if needed. GREAT LOCATION with community Pool, Park & Playgrounds, close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...A MUST SEE, don't miss it!