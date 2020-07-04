All apartments in Fort Worth
12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive

Location

12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom, Single story home in sought after Keller ISD! Open & Bright floor plan with beautiful laminate wood floors in common areas, master bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms. Nice size kitchen opens up to the family room with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, pantry, breakfast nook w window seating. Master with separate shower, nice tub, WIC & dual sinks. Landlord pays for HOA and will provide Refrigerator if needed. GREAT LOCATION with community Pool, Park & Playgrounds, close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys...A MUST SEE, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive have any available units?
12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12124 Tacoma Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

