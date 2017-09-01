All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

12025 Worthwood St, Fort Worth, TX 76036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous home, shows like a model home, built by Bloomfield with many upgrades throughout. Very open concept, master down with attached upgraded bath, oversized shower with beautiful upgraded tile with accents. Granite in kitchen with oversized breakfast bar, lots of modern look cabinetry, stainless appliances, including refrigerator . Gameroom upstairs, window coverings throughout with blinds, covered patio, lots of storage throughout. Close to schools and shopping. Please note washer and dryer provided. Owner offering lower rent rate for leases over 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 Worthwood Street have any available units?
12025 Worthwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12025 Worthwood Street have?
Some of 12025 Worthwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 Worthwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Worthwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Worthwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 12025 Worthwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12025 Worthwood Street offer parking?
No, 12025 Worthwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 12025 Worthwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 Worthwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Worthwood Street have a pool?
No, 12025 Worthwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 12025 Worthwood Street have accessible units?
No, 12025 Worthwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Worthwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12025 Worthwood Street has units with dishwashers.

