12025 Worthwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous home, shows like a model home, built by Bloomfield with many upgrades throughout. Very open concept, master down with attached upgraded bath, oversized shower with beautiful upgraded tile with accents. Granite in kitchen with oversized breakfast bar, lots of modern look cabinetry, stainless appliances, including refrigerator . Gameroom upstairs, window coverings throughout with blinds, covered patio, lots of storage throughout. Close to schools and shopping. Please note washer and dryer provided. Owner offering lower rent rate for leases over 1 year.