Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court pool tennis court

Stunning four bedroom with TONS of upgrades! Within walking distance of schools, ponds, walking trails, etc.

Granite counters, SS appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and a master bath to die for! $40 application fee per applicant over 18. Dogs permitted but no aggressive breeds or dogs over 60lbs. No cats. Pet deposit is $500 non refundable. landlord pays HOA dues. Subdivision has six pools, walking trails, parks, fishing ponds, tennis and basketball courts.