11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Kitchen features granite counters, skylight, granite topped island and breakfast bar, plus stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen and both baths. Vaulted ceilings show off the decorative crown molding in all living areas. The spacious master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has a large walk-in closet. The master bath features soaking tub and separate shower. The front yard is professionally landscaped with a full sprinkler system, gutters and a covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.