11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

Amenities
Kitchen features granite counters, skylight, granite topped island and breakfast bar, plus stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen and both baths. Vaulted ceilings show off the decorative crown molding in all living areas. The spacious master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has a large walk-in closet. The master bath features soaking tub and separate shower. The front yard is professionally landscaped with a full sprinkler system, gutters and a covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.