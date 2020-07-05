All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:12 AM

11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kitchen features granite counters, skylight, granite topped island and breakfast bar, plus stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile floors in the entry, kitchen and both baths. Vaulted ceilings show off the decorative crown molding in all living areas. The spacious master suite is split from the other bedrooms and has a large walk-in closet. The master bath features soaking tub and separate shower. The front yard is professionally landscaped with a full sprinkler system, gutters and a covered patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have any available units?
11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have?
Some of 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11900 Horseshoe Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University