Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan, great for entertaining! Kitchen features tile flooring, breakfast bar, dishwasher. Covered Patio, large yard, storage building in back. Located in much desired Keller ISD schools and across the street from community pool, park, basketball and hockey court. Within walking distance to elementary, middle, and high schools.