11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Brand New hard wood floor in first floor and second floor through the whole house. Brand new granite countertop in all bathrooms and kitchen. Brand new range, water heater, and HVAC Coil. Roof was Replaced in 2017, Full Gutters, Garage door opener, dish disposal & more. Nice open floorplan with Master bedroom down. 3 bedrooms and game room in upstairs. Big back yard with open patio in the VILLAGES of WOODLAND SPRINGS with a Walking distance of Pond, park & walking Trails and community pool! Excellent Location in Keller ISD!! Move in ready. Must see!!!