All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 PM

11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive

11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Brand New hard wood floor in first floor and second floor through the whole house. Brand new granite countertop in all bathrooms and kitchen. Brand new range, water heater, and HVAC Coil. Roof was Replaced in 2017, Full Gutters, Garage door opener, dish disposal & more. Nice open floorplan with Master bedroom down. 3 bedrooms and game room in upstairs. Big back yard with open patio in the VILLAGES of WOODLAND SPRINGS with a Walking distance of Pond, park & walking Trails and community pool! Excellent Location in Keller ISD!! Move in ready. Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive have any available units?
11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive have?
Some of 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11821 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University