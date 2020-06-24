All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1133 Colchester Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Highland Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large spacious open concept home nestled in a quite cul de sac is conveniently located next to schools, shopping, highway and downtown Fort Worth. Large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and granite counter tops with an island. Large back yard is perfect for entertaining. No neighbors located directly behind you. The home has four bedrooms and a downstairs office which could be a fifth. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Newer energy efficient home is perfect for anyone wanting to move to a quite street in a great area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Colchester Court have any available units?
1133 Colchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Colchester Court have?
Some of 1133 Colchester Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Colchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Colchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Colchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Colchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1133 Colchester Court offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Colchester Court offers parking.
Does 1133 Colchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Colchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Colchester Court have a pool?
No, 1133 Colchester Court does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Colchester Court have accessible units?
No, 1133 Colchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Colchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Colchester Court has units with dishwashers.

