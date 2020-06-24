1133 Colchester Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This large spacious open concept home nestled in a quite cul de sac is conveniently located next to schools, shopping, highway and downtown Fort Worth. Large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) and granite counter tops with an island. Large back yard is perfect for entertaining. No neighbors located directly behind you. The home has four bedrooms and a downstairs office which could be a fifth. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Newer energy efficient home is perfect for anyone wanting to move to a quite street in a great area.