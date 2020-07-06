All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 25 2020 at 5:53 AM

1121 Ferncliff Drive

1121 Ferncliff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Ferncliff Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW HOME! Be the first to live here. New completed construction. Well sought after 1 story home with 4 beds and 2 baths. Kitchen includes new appliances: refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry. Brand new washer and dryer included. Kitchen has a beautiful breakfast dining area. Very close to elementary school, Lizzie Curtis. Great location to live, close to Alliance shopping center, Costco, Target, hospitals, and shopping malls (Tanger Outlet). Enjoy the beautiful community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Ferncliff Drive have any available units?
1121 Ferncliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Ferncliff Drive have?
Some of 1121 Ferncliff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Ferncliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Ferncliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Ferncliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Ferncliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1121 Ferncliff Drive offer parking?
No, 1121 Ferncliff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Ferncliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Ferncliff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Ferncliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Ferncliff Drive has a pool.
Does 1121 Ferncliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1121 Ferncliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Ferncliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Ferncliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

