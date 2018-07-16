All apartments in Fort Worth
1105 Salt Creek Trail

1105 Salt Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Salt Creek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Chisholm Ridge. Pet-friendly with a doggie door to the nice back yard with fire pit. Open concept, kitchen/Family room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen has vaulted ceiling with skylight, beautiful natural light. Two bedroom in the front of the house with a bathroom. Nice dining/office area inbetween bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom is in back of the house. Master Bath has shower and jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet.

Has laundry hookups but does not come with W&D. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher and nice french door fridge included (we can store the fridge if you want to bring your own).

$1700.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit. 1-year lease minimum.
Pets: Additional rent of $25 per pet, per month. Pet deposit of $300 with $150 refundable at end of lease.

For more info and to view the house call Aaron or Jen at 817-717-1556.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Salt Creek Trail have any available units?
1105 Salt Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Salt Creek Trail have?
Some of 1105 Salt Creek Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Salt Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Salt Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Salt Creek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Salt Creek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Salt Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Salt Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 1105 Salt Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Salt Creek Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Salt Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 1105 Salt Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Salt Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 1105 Salt Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Salt Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Salt Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

