1105 Salt Creek Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Chisholm Ridge. Pet-friendly with a doggie door to the nice back yard with fire pit. Open concept, kitchen/Family room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen has vaulted ceiling with skylight, beautiful natural light. Two bedroom in the front of the house with a bathroom. Nice dining/office area inbetween bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom is in back of the house. Master Bath has shower and jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet.



Has laundry hookups but does not come with W&D. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher and nice french door fridge included (we can store the fridge if you want to bring your own).



$1700.00/mo, $1200.00 security deposit. 1-year lease minimum.

Pets: Additional rent of $25 per pet, per month. Pet deposit of $300 with $150 refundable at end of lease.



For more info and to view the house call Aaron or Jen at 817-717-1556.