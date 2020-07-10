10721 Hawks Landing Road, Fort Worth, TX 76052 Emerald Park North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Green Belt Property. This home boasts an open floorplan and is well maintained. Master Bedroom includes a large sitting area with a walk-in closet and a safe installed for tenant use. Master Bathroom features a double vanity and large garden tub. Yard is low maintenance and overlooks the luscious green belt area with a bike path. Home is walking distance from playground and community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
