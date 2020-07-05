All apartments in Fort Worth
10720 Irish Glen Trail
Last updated March 10 2020 at 2:01 AM

10720 Irish Glen Trail

10720 Irish Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10720 Irish Glen Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom single story with open floor plan. French doors lead to patio right off the open eat-in kitchen. House features plenty of natural lighting to help save on electricity bills. Storage shed in back yard. Pets on case by case basis. Smoking outside only. Tenant to verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Irish Glen Trail have any available units?
10720 Irish Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 Irish Glen Trail have?
Some of 10720 Irish Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Irish Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Irish Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Irish Glen Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10720 Irish Glen Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10720 Irish Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Irish Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 10720 Irish Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Irish Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Irish Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 10720 Irish Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10720 Irish Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 10720 Irish Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Irish Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10720 Irish Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.

