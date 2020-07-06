A beautiful 3-2-2 home with hardwood floor in the living area and ceramic tiles in the Kitchen & wet areas. Kitchen features granite countertop and connects to the breakfast area with bay windows. Living features a fireplace with a mantle and includes the TV mount. Tray ceilings in living space and master bedroom. Recently renovated new carpet and brand new roof with pre-wired home security system. Desirable Northwest ISD home. House is available for moving in from March 16th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10625 Braewood Drive have any available units?
10625 Braewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10625 Braewood Drive have?
Some of 10625 Braewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10625 Braewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10625 Braewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.