Fort Worth, TX
10625 Braewood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020

10625 Braewood Drive

10625 Braewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10625 Braewood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 3-2-2 home with hardwood floor in the living area and ceramic tiles in the Kitchen & wet areas. Kitchen features granite countertop and connects to the breakfast area with bay windows. Living features a fireplace with a mantle and includes the TV mount. Tray ceilings in living space and master bedroom. Recently renovated new carpet and brand new roof with pre-wired home security system. Desirable Northwest ISD home. House is available for moving in from March 16th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10625 Braewood Drive have any available units?
10625 Braewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10625 Braewood Drive have?
Some of 10625 Braewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10625 Braewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10625 Braewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10625 Braewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10625 Braewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10625 Braewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10625 Braewood Drive offers parking.
Does 10625 Braewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10625 Braewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10625 Braewood Drive have a pool?
No, 10625 Braewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10625 Braewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10625 Braewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10625 Braewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10625 Braewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

