10625 Braewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 3-2-2 home with hardwood floor in the living area and ceramic tiles in the Kitchen & wet areas. Kitchen features granite countertop and connects to the breakfast area with bay windows. Living features a fireplace with a mantle and includes the TV mount. Tray ceilings in living space and master bedroom. Recently renovated new carpet and brand new roof with pre-wired home security system. Desirable Northwest ISD home. House is available for moving in from March 16th.