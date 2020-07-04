All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10509 Lipan Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10509 Lipan Trail
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:51 AM

10509 Lipan Trail

10509 Lipan Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10509 Lipan Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story home! Master bedroom on the 1st floor additional rooms upstairs with a loft area! Master bedroom has separate shower and garden tub! Walk-in closest in all of the bedrooms! Updated open kitchen is great for hosting guests!!
short walk to pool, park, basketball goal, very clean, lots of light, all bedrooms
are spacious, open floor plan, elementary, and middle schools are in the neighhood, right off I 20 , and I 30,'quick commute to DFW AIRPORT, AND DOWNTOWN FORT WORTH, LOCKE ED MARTIN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Lipan Trail have any available units?
10509 Lipan Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 Lipan Trail have?
Some of 10509 Lipan Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 Lipan Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Lipan Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Lipan Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10509 Lipan Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10509 Lipan Trail offer parking?
Yes, 10509 Lipan Trail offers parking.
Does 10509 Lipan Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 Lipan Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Lipan Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10509 Lipan Trail has a pool.
Does 10509 Lipan Trail have accessible units?
No, 10509 Lipan Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Lipan Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 Lipan Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University