All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1037 Breeders Cup Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1037 Breeders Cup Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:12 AM

1037 Breeders Cup Drive

1037 Breeders Cup Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1037 Breeders Cup Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1037 Breeders Cup Dr is better than new! It exudes charm, starting with the covered front porch. This house features an open floor plan, and wood laminate flooring through out. There is a formal dining room, spacious living room, AND an office. The open concept kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, and range. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, as well as plenty of room for a kitchen table.

Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help keep cool on summer days. The master has an en suite bathroom, with a shower and garden tub, and a walk in closet. The hall bathroom has a shower over the tub, and an oversized vanity. Both bathrooms have tile flooring.

The backyard is fully fenced, and features a covered patio and sprinklers. Inside laundry room. Two car garage. Access to two community pools is included in the rent.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive have any available units?
1037 Breeders Cup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive have?
Some of 1037 Breeders Cup Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Breeders Cup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Breeders Cup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Breeders Cup Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 Breeders Cup Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Breeders Cup Drive offers parking.
Does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Breeders Cup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1037 Breeders Cup Drive has a pool.
Does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 Breeders Cup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Breeders Cup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Breeders Cup Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University