1037 Breeders Cup Drive

1037 Breeders Cup Dr is better than new! It exudes charm, starting with the covered front porch. This house features an open floor plan, and wood laminate flooring through out. There is a formal dining room, spacious living room, AND an office. The open concept kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, and range. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, as well as plenty of room for a kitchen table.



Each bedroom has a ceiling fan to help keep cool on summer days. The master has an en suite bathroom, with a shower and garden tub, and a walk in closet. The hall bathroom has a shower over the tub, and an oversized vanity. Both bathrooms have tile flooring.



The backyard is fully fenced, and features a covered patio and sprinklers. Inside laundry room. Two car garage. Access to two community pools is included in the rent.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

