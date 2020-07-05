10316 Lake Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available immediately! No security deposit option for well qualified applicants. Spacious updated 3 bed 2 bath home in the great HEB area! Home features fresh paint, new fixtures, stainless steel appliances, with an open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the living area and has plenty of granite countertops, cabinets, and a large pantry. This home also includes a large master suite with double sinks, separate tub, and shower with a walk in closet. Do not miss out on this great home in a great location!