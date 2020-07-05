All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10316 Lake Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76053
Lakeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately! No security deposit option for well qualified applicants. Spacious updated 3 bed 2 bath home in the great HEB area! Home features fresh paint, new fixtures, stainless steel appliances, with an open floor plan. The kitchen opens up to the living area and has plenty of granite countertops, cabinets, and a large pantry. This home also includes a large master suite with double sinks, separate tub, and shower with a walk in closet. Do not miss out on this great home in a great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Lake Terrace have any available units?
10316 Lake Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10316 Lake Terrace have?
Some of 10316 Lake Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Lake Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Lake Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Lake Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Lake Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10316 Lake Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Lake Terrace offers parking.
Does 10316 Lake Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Lake Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Lake Terrace have a pool?
No, 10316 Lake Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Lake Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10316 Lake Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Lake Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Lake Terrace has units with dishwashers.

