All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10104 Sourwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10104 Sourwood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10104 Sourwood Drive

10104 Sourwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10104 Sourwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This single story 3.2.2 boasts laminate flooring throughout and offers wide open, Texas size living. The center of the home will certainly be the heart of the home, as the kitchen features a breakfast bar and overlooks the main living room and fireplace. This space makes it perfect for casual meals or larger get togethers. The highly sought after split master suite offers dual sinks, as well as a separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. This location is great, as it is close to shopping and major freeways. See it today or you'll see someone else calling it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Sourwood Drive have any available units?
10104 Sourwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Sourwood Drive have?
Some of 10104 Sourwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Sourwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Sourwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Sourwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Sourwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10104 Sourwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10104 Sourwood Drive offers parking.
Does 10104 Sourwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10104 Sourwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Sourwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10104 Sourwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Sourwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10104 Sourwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Sourwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Sourwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University