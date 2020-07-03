10104 Sourwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This single story 3.2.2 boasts laminate flooring throughout and offers wide open, Texas size living. The center of the home will certainly be the heart of the home, as the kitchen features a breakfast bar and overlooks the main living room and fireplace. This space makes it perfect for casual meals or larger get togethers. The highly sought after split master suite offers dual sinks, as well as a separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. This location is great, as it is close to shopping and major freeways. See it today or you'll see someone else calling it home!