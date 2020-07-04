10101 Red Bluff Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** NO FURTHER SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE**Gorgeous & SPACIOUS home located in the highly sought after community of Tehama Ridge! Community pool, ponds, walking trails, are only a few of the amenities available to you. Home features brand new carpet, granite counter tops in kitchen, crown molding, SS appliances and much more! Split bedroom arrangement. 4 bedrooms 2 bath or 3 beds with a study. Backyard features an extended back patio perfect for enjoying some fresh air away from the sun! Property is in a prime location, minutes away from shopping and dining.Pets are case by case. $400 non refundable pet deposit per pet if approved.