All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10101 Red Bluff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10101 Red Bluff Lane
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

10101 Red Bluff Lane

10101 Red Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10101 Red Bluff Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** NO FURTHER SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE**Gorgeous & SPACIOUS home located in the highly sought after community of Tehama Ridge! Community pool, ponds, walking trails, are only a few of the amenities available to you. Home features brand new carpet, granite counter tops in kitchen, crown molding, SS appliances and much more! Split bedroom arrangement. 4 bedrooms 2 bath or 3 beds with a study. Backyard features an extended back patio perfect for enjoying some fresh air away from the sun! Property is in a prime location, minutes away from shopping and dining.Pets are case by case. $400 non refundable pet deposit per pet if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 Red Bluff Lane have any available units?
10101 Red Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 Red Bluff Lane have?
Some of 10101 Red Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 Red Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10101 Red Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 Red Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10101 Red Bluff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10101 Red Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10101 Red Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 10101 Red Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10101 Red Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 Red Bluff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10101 Red Bluff Lane has a pool.
Does 10101 Red Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 10101 Red Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 Red Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 Red Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University