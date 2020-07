Amenities

Like new! 3-2-2 in new neighborhood in North Fort Worth! Open concept home featuring: formal dining area, updated laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural light, large master suite, spacious walk-in closets, large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great location in the neighborhood, with no houses across street! Home close to many new stores and retail centers, and provides quick access to HWY 287, and I-35.