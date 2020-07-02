All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 909 Sugarberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
909 Sugarberry Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:42 AM

909 Sugarberry Lane

909 Sugarberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

909 Sugarberry Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled!!! New Quartz counter tops. New Flooring. New paint. Split bedroom floorplan. Plenty of room for entertaining. Close to schools, parks and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Sugarberry Lane have any available units?
909 Sugarberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Sugarberry Lane have?
Some of 909 Sugarberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Sugarberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Sugarberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Sugarberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 Sugarberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 909 Sugarberry Lane offer parking?
No, 909 Sugarberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 909 Sugarberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Sugarberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Sugarberry Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Sugarberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Sugarberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Sugarberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Sugarberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Sugarberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary