FANTASTIC MOVE IN READY WITH NEW CARPETS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND ADDITIONAL ROOM ON SECOND FLOOR, IDEAL FOR OFFICE, PLAYROOM OR DEN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND QUIET COVERED BACKYARD. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6417 Blossom Trail have any available units?
6417 Blossom Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.