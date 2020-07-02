All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:33 PM

3329 Windchase Drive

3329 Windchase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Windchase Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Recent wood floors, c-tile & carpet enhance functional floor plan w updated lighting & warm tones. Living room w fireplace flows around to separate formal dining. Light & bright kitc prepped w stainless gas-top range & adjacent breakfast area. Private upstairs bedrms. Master bedrm incl personal bathrm w walk-in closet. Low-maint landscp + sprinklers. Secluded yet convenient location, close to shops & roadway access. Immediate occupancy available. ***Dogs allowed under 25 lbs and over 2 years old. No cats*** Owner_Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 Windchase Drive have any available units?
3329 Windchase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 Windchase Drive have?
Some of 3329 Windchase Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 Windchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Windchase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Windchase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 Windchase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3329 Windchase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Windchase Drive offers parking.
Does 3329 Windchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Windchase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Windchase Drive have a pool?
No, 3329 Windchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Windchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 Windchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Windchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 Windchase Drive has units with dishwashers.

