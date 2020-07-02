3329 Windchase Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Recent wood floors, c-tile & carpet enhance functional floor plan w updated lighting & warm tones. Living room w fireplace flows around to separate formal dining. Light & bright kitc prepped w stainless gas-top range & adjacent breakfast area. Private upstairs bedrms. Master bedrm incl personal bathrm w walk-in closet. Low-maint landscp + sprinklers. Secluded yet convenient location, close to shops & roadway access. Immediate occupancy available. ***Dogs allowed under 25 lbs and over 2 years old. No cats*** Owner_Agent