Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

The Pearl at Midtown is conveniently situated for an easy commute to downtown Dallas, a short walk to White Rock Lake, Top Golf, or a quick visit to North Park Mall and the Dallas Farmers Market. The Pearl at Midtown’s beautifully designed apartment homes feature spacious living areas, energy efficient thermostats, two-toned paint concepts, dramatic 9 foot ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances. We feature 3 unique floor plans offering ceramic tile flooring, black appliances, stainless fixtures and hardware. From the striking exterior design to the lavish and peaceful landscaping and the urban community amenities, The Pearl at Midtown offers a new level of living with plenty of entertaining features.