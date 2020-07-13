Amenities
The Pearl at Midtown is conveniently situated for an easy commute to downtown Dallas, a short walk to White Rock Lake, Top Golf, or a quick visit to North Park Mall and the Dallas Farmers Market. The Pearl at Midtown’s beautifully designed apartment homes feature spacious living areas, energy efficient thermostats, two-toned paint concepts, dramatic 9 foot ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances. We feature 3 unique floor plans offering ceramic tile flooring, black appliances, stainless fixtures and hardware. From the striking exterior design to the lavish and peaceful landscaping and the urban community amenities, The Pearl at Midtown offers a new level of living with plenty of entertaining features.