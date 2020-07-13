All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Pearl at Midtown

6008 Ridgecrest Rd · (214) 972-1365
Location

6008 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

STUDIO-1

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 BED 1 BATH-1

$912

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pearl at Midtown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Pearl at Midtown is conveniently situated for an easy commute to downtown Dallas, a short walk to White Rock Lake, Top Golf, or a quick visit to North Park Mall and the Dallas Farmers Market. The Pearl at Midtown’s beautifully designed apartment homes feature spacious living areas, energy efficient thermostats, two-toned paint concepts, dramatic 9 foot ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances. We feature 3 unique floor plans offering ceramic tile flooring, black appliances, stainless fixtures and hardware. From the striking exterior design to the lavish and peaceful landscaping and the urban community amenities, The Pearl at Midtown offers a new level of living with plenty of entertaining features.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $150 (One Bedroom); $250 (Two Bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $90 - Service Set up, 1 KeyFob, 1-Parking Pass, Common Area Maintenance
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 monthly
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive
Parking Details: We limited access gated parking open and reserved. We have guest parking available with R2Park.com.
Storage Details: We have 3 sizes of storage units available for rent starting at $25

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pearl at Midtown have any available units?
Pearl at Midtown offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $810 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Pearl at Midtown have?
Some of Pearl at Midtown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pearl at Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Pearl at Midtown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pearl at Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Pearl at Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Pearl at Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Pearl at Midtown offers parking.
Does Pearl at Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pearl at Midtown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pearl at Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Pearl at Midtown has a pool.
Does Pearl at Midtown have accessible units?
No, Pearl at Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Pearl at Midtown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pearl at Midtown has units with dishwashers.
