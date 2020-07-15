Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

89 Studio Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
74 Units Available
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,090
510 sqft
Come home to comfort, style, and grace at Olympus on Main.
1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,038
548 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
110 Units Available
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,045
467 sqft
Welcome to Olympus on Broadway, a residential community featuring 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Carrollton, TX.
1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
188 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
39 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
7 Units Available
Old Mill Court
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$769
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Toscana in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 03:23 PM
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$870
530 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.
1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
125 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
474 sqft
Grassy picnic area under the shade of mature trees. In-home washer and dryer. Resident web portal, plus community blog with upcoming events. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
59 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
42 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,079
650 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,082
632 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,172
600 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
40 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,042
632 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.
1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
61 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,169
654 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,100
646 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$795
426 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
24 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,110
613 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,192
611 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$974
568 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$905
473 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
1 of 29

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
199 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,273
647 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

July 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Carrollton rents declined moderately over the past month

Carrollton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carrollton stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,385 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carrollton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Carrollton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carrollton

    As rents have fallen slightly in Carrollton, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carrollton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Carrollton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,385 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Carrollton fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carrollton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

