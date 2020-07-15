97 Studio Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$902
677 sqft
Spend a relaxing weekend lounging at the sparkling swimming pool with family and friends. Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds from your private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
20 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$949
542 sqft
West of Downtown Dallas, with ready access to I-30. City views without the hustle and bustle. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym, and garage parking. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
385 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
54 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$880
503 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$795
525 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
23 Units Available
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
Studio
$814
445 sqft
Modern community with clubhouse, Java Bar, leash-free dog park and volleyball pool. Units have fireplaces, patio/balcony and hardwood flooring. Located minutes from DFW airport and Highways 121, 183, 161 and 360.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated March 2 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
5 Units Available
Residence on Lamar
1224 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$795
547 sqft
Fountain-cooled sun shelf on resort-style pool. Patio or balconies for relaxing outdoors. One mile to Lincoln Square mall, I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
59 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
11 Units Available
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,250
957 sqft
Set in the Dallas downtown district and close to popular entertainment destinations like the Katy Trail and Victory Park, properties here boast vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community with gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
22 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$871
480 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
29 Units Available
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,201
596 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center with kettlebells, spinning. Landscaped pet park. Exquisite pool with nooks for lounging, central fire pit. Kitchens with breakfast bars, track and pendant lighting. LEED Silver Certified.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
$
42 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,079
650 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
$
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,082
632 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
47 Units Available
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,183
530 sqft
Cypress at Trinity Groves is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located steps away from the 15-acre artistic dining and retail area of Trinity Groves.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
26 Units Available
Fort Worth Avenue
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,095
540 sqft
Luxury community with outdoor skyline terrace and views of downtown, street level retail and fitness center. Apartments have high ceilings, wood-vinyl flooring and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,060
567 sqft
This pet-friendly community is situated where the Dallas Arts District and Uptown meet. The beautiful units have washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops. Community features include a game room, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,172
600 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
38 Units Available
Victory Park
SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,305
604 sqft
Its location in Victory Park means shopping, dining and everything else is within walking distance of this community. Private balconies provide amazing views of Dallas. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, clubhouse, concierge and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
61 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,169
654 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
75 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,248
661 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,120
590 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances, granite countertops, islands, hardwood-style flooring and in-unit laundry. Residential amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling area, pub and resident lounges. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,100
646 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
$
20 Units Available
Lake Cliff
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$979
576 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.

July 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month

Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

