studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
137 Studio Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
232 Units Available
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,213
547 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
243 Units Available
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,286
620 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
39 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
12 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$795
426 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
24 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$974
568 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
199 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
65 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,005
529 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
3 Units Available
Preston Hills
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
110 Units Available
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,045
467 sqft
Welcome to Olympus on Broadway, a residential community featuring 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Carrollton, TX.
125 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
287 Units Available
McShann Estates
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
Be one of the first to find their Muse in Midtown. Located on I-635 between the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, Midtown, Dallas is an unprecedented destination in the making.
Results within 5 miles of Farmers Branch
59 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
42 Units Available
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,079
650 sqft
Two-level resort-style pool with sun shelf. Pet spa with bath and grooming table. LEED Gold Certified for green living. Designer homes with faux wood flooring and pendant lighting.
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,082
632 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
38 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,172
600 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
61 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,169
654 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
82 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,100
646 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
28 Units Available
Vickery
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,010
569 sqft
Luxury Midtown Park apartments conveniently located right off I-75 and near a DART railway station. Modern floor plans feature concrete or hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Close to a Trader Joe's and Northpark Mall.
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
75 West
7927 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
595 sqft
Upscale community situated just minutes from Medical City, downtown Dallas and shopping at North Park Mall. Units include laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents also have access to gym, pool, sauna and coffee bar.
24 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,110
613 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
26 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,273
647 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
17 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
26 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
