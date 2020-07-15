16 Studio Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$875
583 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Garland. On-site amenities include Luxer One locker system. Apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open floor plans. Patios and balconies provided. Pet-friendly.
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,090
595 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall, TX
Studio
$1,035
483 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 10 miles of Rowlett
Highland Terrace
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Lowest Greenville
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Lake Highlands
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$899
518 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Downtown Plano
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A, Plano, TX
Studio
$995
536 sqft
Bel Air Downtown is located at 1410 K Avenue Suite #1105A Plano, TX and is managed by American Communities. Bel Air Downtown offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 497 to 1324 sq.ft.
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Downtown Plano
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$975
581 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Downtown Plano
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$925
674 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
