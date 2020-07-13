/
241 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX
Jefferson Boardwalk
1901 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,781
1657 sqft
Convenient to Spring Trail Park and Plaza Plaza Latina, this community offers residents a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and concierge services. Apartments include wood-style flooring, kitchen islands and walk-in closets.
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1435 sqft
Stellar amenities and features await you including an expansive health club and resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a private deck with commercial grade grilling and lounge areas to inspire comfort and conversation.
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,286
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1177 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. A life of elegance and ease awaits at Jefferson 1900.
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1182 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes conveniently close to the intersection of I-635 and I-35E. Unique touches, such as a stained-glass water tower and interactive art, set this community apart in terms of style.
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
$1,213
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1186 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Alpha West, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of comfort and convenience.
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Farmer's Branch and close to 635 and the Tollway. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, granite countertops, European sinks and ceiling fans.
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,296
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 miles from the DART station and local shopping. On-site pool, gym and fire pit. Dogs and cats welcome. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Furnished.
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1523 sqft
Sophisticated. Styled. Timeless. Life is extraordinary — how you live it should be too! Dominion at Mercer Crossing is ideally located in the heart of the metroplex between Dallas and Ft. Worth, putting you right in the middle of it all.
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Located in Midtown Dallas, these contemporary apartments overlook a well-maintained courtyard. Stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets in units. Fire pit, business center and pool located on the site.
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1352 sqft
Upscale interiors with hardwood-style floors and crown molding. Direct access to lake for outdoor recreation. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and central fountain. Reach I-635 and I-35E within five minutes.
Preston Hills
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,172
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1144 sqft
Just minutes from I-635 and the Galleria. This recently renovated community features walk-in closets, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, dog park, gym and courtyard area.
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1386 sqft
Prestonwood Place and Pepper Square are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include two pools, on-site laundry ,and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and island kitchens.
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
