Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

9 Apartments under $700 for rent in Dallas, TX

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
41 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
Vickery
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community conveniently close to Route 75 offers amenities such as a swimming pool, gated entrance and covered parking. One- and two-bedroom units with private patio/balcony, fireplace and W/D hookups available. Pets allowed with limitations.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
41 Units Available
Old East Dallas
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
872 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Upper E in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
58 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At just a half-hour drive from DFW International Airport and near the action of downtown Dallas. Stroll across landscaped gardens, picnic with a barbecue and move around seamlessly, thanks to nearby public transport options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Results within 10 miles of Dallas
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
759 sqft
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

