9608 Bluffcreek Drive
9608 Bluffcreek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9608 Bluffcreek Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated one story house offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice kitchen with granite counter tops with new appliances. Has a two car garage. Ready to move. Pets is considered case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
600
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive have any available units?
9608 Bluffcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive have?
Some of 9608 Bluffcreek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 9608 Bluffcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9608 Bluffcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 Bluffcreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9608 Bluffcreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9608 Bluffcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 Bluffcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive have a pool?
No, 9608 Bluffcreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9608 Bluffcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 Bluffcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9608 Bluffcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
