9559 Olde Towne Row
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM
1 of 6
9559 Olde Towne Row
9559 Olde Towne Row
No Longer Available
Location
9559 Olde Towne Row, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two-story townhouse in Pleasant Grove. New carpet and vinyl. Freshly cleaned and painted. Fireplace in the living room. Enclosed patio area. Park at your front door. Washer- dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9559 Olde Towne Row have any available units?
9559 Olde Towne Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9559 Olde Towne Row have?
Some of 9559 Olde Towne Row's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9559 Olde Towne Row currently offering any rent specials?
9559 Olde Towne Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9559 Olde Towne Row pet-friendly?
No, 9559 Olde Towne Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9559 Olde Towne Row offer parking?
No, 9559 Olde Towne Row does not offer parking.
Does 9559 Olde Towne Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9559 Olde Towne Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9559 Olde Towne Row have a pool?
No, 9559 Olde Towne Row does not have a pool.
Does 9559 Olde Towne Row have accessible units?
No, 9559 Olde Towne Row does not have accessible units.
Does 9559 Olde Towne Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9559 Olde Towne Row has units with dishwashers.
