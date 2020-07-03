All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:00 PM

888 Berkinshire Drive

888 Berkinshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

888 Berkinshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in East Dallas. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, cabinets and appliances with a pool. Beautiful hardwoods in living, dining and bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Berkinshire Drive have any available units?
888 Berkinshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Berkinshire Drive have?
Some of 888 Berkinshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Berkinshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
888 Berkinshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Berkinshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 888 Berkinshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 888 Berkinshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 888 Berkinshire Drive offers parking.
Does 888 Berkinshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Berkinshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Berkinshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 888 Berkinshire Drive has a pool.
Does 888 Berkinshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 888 Berkinshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Berkinshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Berkinshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

