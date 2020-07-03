All apartments in Dallas
8250 Meadow Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8250 Meadow Road

8250 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8250 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
8250 Meadow Road Apt #2310, Dallas, TX 75231 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 12/24/2018. No pets allowed. UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT LEASE TERMS! Luxury Apartments In Dallas Texas Get acquainted with your future home in the prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood of North Dallas, you’ll love escaping the bustle of the city to your new luxury apartment home featuring airy ceilings, frameless cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Our spa-inspired bathrooms include garden tubs with tile surround, and natural stone countertops. Indulge in the spectacular community amenities, such as a green courtyard with a spacious and relaxing pool, conversational firepit area, and private cabana seating, along with a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center and media room with stadium-style seating. Enjoy easy access to major freeways, including Highway 75 and I-635, and a DART light rail station just a half mile away. [ Published 31-Dec-18 / ID 2734951 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

