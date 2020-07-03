Amenities

granite counters stainless steel 24hr gym pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub media room

8250 Meadow Road Apt #2310, Dallas, TX 75231 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 12/24/2018. No pets allowed. UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT LEASE TERMS! Luxury Apartments In Dallas Texas Get acquainted with your future home in the prestigious Preston Hollow neighborhood of North Dallas, you’ll love escaping the bustle of the city to your new luxury apartment home featuring airy ceilings, frameless cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Our spa-inspired bathrooms include garden tubs with tile surround, and natural stone countertops. Indulge in the spectacular community amenities, such as a green courtyard with a spacious and relaxing pool, conversational firepit area, and private cabana seating, along with a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center and media room with stadium-style seating. Enjoy easy access to major freeways, including Highway 75 and I-635, and a DART light rail station just a half mile away. [ Published 31-Dec-18 / ID 2734951 ]