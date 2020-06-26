All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

7602 Woodthrush Drive

7602 Woodthrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7602 Woodthrush Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Enjoy the outdoors? This is the perfect urban retreat. Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 story townhome in sought after Pagewood neighborhood. End unit features corner lot, with large private courtyard and 2 covered parking spaces. Recent updates include new flooring, fresh paint and remodeled bathroom. Enjoy the downstairs spacious living room with fireplace, wet bar and huge kitchen with sliding glass doors overlooking the garden. Owner pays the HOA so that you can enjoy the community pool! Move in Ready! Owner prefers no pets and will consider a one year lease term or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Woodthrush Drive have any available units?
7602 Woodthrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7602 Woodthrush Drive have?
Some of 7602 Woodthrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Woodthrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Woodthrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Woodthrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7602 Woodthrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7602 Woodthrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7602 Woodthrush Drive offers parking.
Does 7602 Woodthrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 Woodthrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Woodthrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7602 Woodthrush Drive has a pool.
Does 7602 Woodthrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 7602 Woodthrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Woodthrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 Woodthrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

