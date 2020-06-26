7602 Woodthrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Enjoy the outdoors? This is the perfect urban retreat. Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2 story townhome in sought after Pagewood neighborhood. End unit features corner lot, with large private courtyard and 2 covered parking spaces. Recent updates include new flooring, fresh paint and remodeled bathroom. Enjoy the downstairs spacious living room with fireplace, wet bar and huge kitchen with sliding glass doors overlooking the garden. Owner pays the HOA so that you can enjoy the community pool! Move in Ready! Owner prefers no pets and will consider a one year lease term or longer.