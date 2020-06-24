7460 Walling Lane, Dallas, TX 75231 Lake Highlands
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Lovely 2 bed 1 bath 1 car detached garage duplex in great location. Kitchen has tile-counterops, Electric stove, oven, dishwasher. Central HVAC. Washer and Dryer connections. Tree shaded lot, walking distance to DART light rail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
