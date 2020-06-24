All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:54 AM

7460 Walling Lane

7460 Walling Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7460 Walling Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 bed 1 bath 1 car detached garage duplex in great location. Kitchen has tile-counterops, Electric stove, oven, dishwasher. Central HVAC. Washer and Dryer connections. Tree shaded lot, walking distance to DART light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7460 Walling Lane have any available units?
7460 Walling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7460 Walling Lane have?
Some of 7460 Walling Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7460 Walling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7460 Walling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7460 Walling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7460 Walling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7460 Walling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7460 Walling Lane offers parking.
Does 7460 Walling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7460 Walling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7460 Walling Lane have a pool?
No, 7460 Walling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7460 Walling Lane have accessible units?
No, 7460 Walling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7460 Walling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7460 Walling Lane has units with dishwashers.

