7216 Bucknell Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

7216 Bucknell Drive
7216 Bucknell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7216 Bucknell Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive have any available units?
7216 Bucknell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7216 Bucknell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Bucknell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Bucknell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Bucknell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive offer parking?
No, 7216 Bucknell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Bucknell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive have a pool?
No, 7216 Bucknell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7216 Bucknell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 Bucknell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Bucknell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Bucknell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
