Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6405 Marquita Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6405 Marquita Ave
6405 Marquita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6405 Marquita Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in Lakewood area. Hardwood floors, fireplace, electric stove, fridge, washer, dryer, Dishwasher, large patio in back yard and huge front porch. Great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6405 Marquita Ave have any available units?
6405 Marquita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6405 Marquita Ave have?
Some of 6405 Marquita Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6405 Marquita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Marquita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Marquita Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 Marquita Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6405 Marquita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Marquita Ave offers parking.
Does 6405 Marquita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6405 Marquita Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Marquita Ave have a pool?
No, 6405 Marquita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Marquita Ave have accessible units?
No, 6405 Marquita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Marquita Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Marquita Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
