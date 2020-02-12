Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5969 Lewis Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM
1 of 12
5969 Lewis Street
5969 Lewis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5969 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom apartment. Located in east Dallas, close proximity to Lakewood and Lower Greenville. Enjoy the neighborhood setting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5969 Lewis Street have any available units?
5969 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5969 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
5969 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5969 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 5969 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5969 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 5969 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
