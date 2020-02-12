All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5969 Lewis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5969 Lewis Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM

5969 Lewis Street

5969 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5969 Lewis Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One bedroom apartment. Located in east Dallas, close proximity to Lakewood and Lower Greenville. Enjoy the neighborhood setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5969 Lewis Street have any available units?
5969 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5969 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
5969 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5969 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 5969 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5969 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 5969 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5969 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5969 Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University