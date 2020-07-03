All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5736 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5736 Worth Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

5736 Worth Street

5736 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5736 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a fourplex featuring Electric Stove, Disposal, Fridge, DW, Fridge, 2 AC Window Units, Gas Space Heater, Ceiling Fan, Covered Front Porch. Street or Back parking, owner provides lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 Worth Street have any available units?
5736 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5736 Worth Street have?
Some of 5736 Worth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5736 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5736 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5736 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5736 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5736 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5736 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5736 Worth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5736 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5736 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5736 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5736 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University